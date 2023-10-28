Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Lululemon Athletica worth $280,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $386.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

