Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $288.60 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $288,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.73.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI opened at $476.19 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.87 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.62 and a 200-day moving average of $504.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

