Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,912 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.