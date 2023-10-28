MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30. The company has a market cap of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

