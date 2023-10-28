Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after buying an additional 1,031,310,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,084,883,000 after purchasing an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

