Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.46.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

