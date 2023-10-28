RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 785,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,518,000 after acquiring an additional 37,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.86 and a fifty-two week high of $136.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

