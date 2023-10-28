FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $18.66 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $176,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

