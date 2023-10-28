RFG Advisory LLC Buys 531 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $846,968,000 after acquiring an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $146.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.46. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.