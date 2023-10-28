RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

