RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 5,445 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 215.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $157.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.68 and its 200 day moving average is $175.71. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

