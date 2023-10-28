RFG Advisory LLC Buys 530 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPI stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $59.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $27.76.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.