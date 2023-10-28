Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 121217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $890,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,685.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 66,048 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $982,133.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,294,783.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 171,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,600 over the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.58.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

