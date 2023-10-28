WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,851,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7,837.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 219,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 216,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

WEC opened at $81.73 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

