RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 32,155 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,155 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.17% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 30.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

About FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

