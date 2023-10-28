iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,455,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.03% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $321,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.88 and a one year high of $62.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

