Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,763,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $255,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 650,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Alcoa by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,813,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,452,000 after buying an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

