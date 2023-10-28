Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $330.21 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,064,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

