The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 600.0% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $123.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

