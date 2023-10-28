Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $976.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $931.43 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,269.68.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

