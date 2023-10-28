Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.87 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.59.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.