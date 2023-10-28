Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.92 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after buying an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of DHI stock opened at $101.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.04 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

