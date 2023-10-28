Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $61.94 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

