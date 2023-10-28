Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 11,612.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 35.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,415,000 after buying an additional 935,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

FOX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.44 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 141,367 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 956,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

