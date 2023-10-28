Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Regency Centers worth $6,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Sitrin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 72,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Regency Centers by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Down 2.0 %

REG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on REG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

