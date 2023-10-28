Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,900 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,917,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,518,000 after buying an additional 286,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,381,000 after buying an additional 500,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,698,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,913,000 after buying an additional 770,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.58 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $624.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

