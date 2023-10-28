Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,000 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $38.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

