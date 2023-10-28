Forsta AP Fonden Sells 59,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $81.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $86.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

