First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 748,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 214,686 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

