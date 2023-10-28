Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Ocean Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ocean Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

