Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-$3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.52 EPS.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

