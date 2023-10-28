Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 300 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 208.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.39.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,109,826.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,912 shares of company stock valued at $19,501,743 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $116.90. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

