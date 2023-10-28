Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EME opened at $205.32 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.55 and a 52-week high of $227.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its 200-day moving average is $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

