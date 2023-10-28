Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,948 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after purchasing an additional 312,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

