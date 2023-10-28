Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 307,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

