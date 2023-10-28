Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $67.80 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

