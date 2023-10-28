Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,583,000 after purchasing an additional 377,554 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Longbow Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

