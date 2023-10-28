Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.21.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

