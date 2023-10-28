Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $4,781,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,260,000 after buying an additional 86,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,300 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $136,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

KRC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $45.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

