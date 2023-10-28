Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 5.1% in the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMI opened at $215.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.85. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMI. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

