Forsta AP Fonden Buys 33,200 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $170.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

