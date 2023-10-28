Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,757,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,135,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 917.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $634.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.86. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.85 and a 52-week high of $745.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $655.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $645.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

