Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.