Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 46,886 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,886 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after buying an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,781,000 after buying an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

