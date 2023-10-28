Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,643 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $102.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

