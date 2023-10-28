Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 279,074 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,241 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 279,074 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

