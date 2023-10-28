Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

