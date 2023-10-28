Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $3.06 Million Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Sanmina at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $298,836.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $7,033,100.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,267,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,866 shares of company stock worth $7,427,956 over the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.