Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,512 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RITM opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

