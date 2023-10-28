Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.